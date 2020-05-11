Disney World now only accepting reservations beginning in July

If you want to experience the magic of the Magic Kingdom, mark your calendar for July.

Disney World won’t start taking reservations until then.

Previously, you could book for the month of June.

Disney World has been closed since mid-March, and there’s been no news on when the park will be up and running again.

But the company says it’s planned phased reopenings for all of its locations, which will include everything from limiting the number of visitors and requiring masks to checking temperatures at the gate.

Disney World and Disneyland may also end up using the Disney app to line up in virtual queues.

Shanghai Disneyland is reopening Monday, and Disney Springs is set to reopen on the 20th.