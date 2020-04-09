Discarded masks, gloves litter store parking lots in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Masks and gloves are used to stop the spread of coronavirus. But some are being tossed in parking lots and in the streets when people discard them.

“I’m not surprised,” Bridget Delaney said.

“I think that’s pretty dangerous,” David Gigli said.

The gloves and masks are being tossed after protecting people in stores, at the ATM or just out in public.

“You don’t litter in the best of times. Why would you want to do it in the worst,” Jack Watt said.

In some cases people are passing up trash cans just inches away.

“You’d throw a tissue away, you’re not going to throw a tissue on the floor. Why would you throw something away you’re potentially infecting with a deadly disease,” Watt said.

“Just cut it out,” Delaney said.

The coronavirus is mostly spread by human contact but it can live on surfaces for days.

FOX8 asked health officials about the health hazard of this new trash problem.

A Guilford County spokesperson said it’s a risk for others to clean up, especially if they’re not using gloves to collect it.

“It’s irresponsible to put this on other people to clean up your own mess,” Watt said.

“I think people should have a little bit more respect and to know what’s going on,” Leslie Rackard said.

If you’re on Greensboro city property and see such trash, tell the property manager or call (336) 373-CITY. If you’re at a grocery store, alert an employee.