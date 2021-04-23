Did you see that bright light in the sky? SpaceX launched a new rocket. Check out these photos, and send us yours!

(Photos courtesy of L.Faucette)

(Photos courtesy of Parker Welch)

(Photos courtesy of Parker Welch)

I was amazed to see this morning and had no idea what it was until I got to work. I live in Casville and was a few miles from home when I saw it.

Seen this early in the morning. Took a phot cause I didn’t know what it was. Then read the report on the rocket. My husband swore it was an airplane when we seen it. Guess he’s wrong haha

Space X from this morning!

Filmed from Thomas Bus in High Point

SpaceX Shuttle over Wallburg, NC this morning

Picture taken in Davie County

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four astronauts are heading into orbit, and people could see the rocket from states away!

SpaceX launched the recycled rocket and capsule toward orbit Friday, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs. The rocket was used last November on the company’s second astronaut flight.

