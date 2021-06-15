Did you see it? US Space Force launches ‘national security payloads’ from NASA facility in Virginia, trail visible across East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WGHP) — It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a Minotaur?

On Tuesday, Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island in Virginia.

This mission, dubbed NROL-111, marks the US Space Force’s third small launch mission. The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise provided the launch services from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0B at Wallops Island.

It was carrying “three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office,” according to NASA.

Across the mid-Atlantic region and East Coast, people lucky enough to have clear skies had a chance to see the action overhead as the rocket successfully launched at 9:35 a.m.

💫 Today at 6:30am ET, watch live coverage of a Minotaur I rocket lifting off from @NASA_Wallops. East Coast viewers may spot it, weather permitting.



At 7am ET, watch Administrator @SenBillNelson speak at the Global Space Exploration Conference. Details: https://t.co/z1RgZwQkWS pic.twitter.com/JgTMA8LcQG — NASA (@NASA) June 15, 2021

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is NASA’s only owned and operated launch range.