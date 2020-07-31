HIGH POINT, N.C. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, development continues near High Point’s Truist Point Stadium.

This week, the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation announced the purchase of the Stickley Furniture building, which will serve as an extension of the Congdon Yards development near the stadium.

“This will be a buzz of activity. A place for young people, families, we’ll be doing a lot of different programming here,” said Patrick Chapin, president and CEO of Business High Point.

The Stickley Furniture building will help complete the Congdon Yards campus, covering a block in downtown High Point on North Elm Street.

The campus will include restaurant, retail and work space when finished.

“What’s exciting is when people do get back to somewhat normal lifestyle, they’re going to come out and see this beautiful building,” Chapin said.

He added that a phase of the multi-use development is on track to be complete this fall. The development is one piece of the city’s vision to revitalize the area surrounding the stadium.

“When we went to the county originally it was going to be $50 million around the stadium in new development in 10 years, four months ago the projection was $180 million in new construction and development over the next five years,” Chapin said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chapin said he is glad construction continues on pace.

“This has sort of been a sanctuary because every day we come we see progress, and this project has easily employed 600 or 700 people. So it’s Thursday afternoon, in a few hours we’re going to see dozens of men and women leave here with their hardhats and a paycheck,” he said.

According to the agreement, Stickley Furniture will continue to occupy its current building for the next two years.