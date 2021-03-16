Developers work on Union Square Apartments plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plans are in the works to bring a new multi-use development to the southern entrance of downtown Greensboro near the intersection of South Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard where the Union Square Campus sits.

If the plans go through, it’ll impact the view from Elvis Casey’s front porch on Vance Street. He moved south of downtown Greensboro more than three decades ago.

“We first moved over here when they first started redeveloping this area,” he said. “There wasn’t too much of nothing going on downtown.”

Casey has seen plenty of changes to the area he lives near but nothing like what’s being proposed now.

In the early 2000s, the city made an investment in South Elm Street as a redevelopment area helping pave the way for new projects like the Union Square Apartments.

“We declared the area a redevelopment that allowed us to invest in it and cleanup some of the brownfield and pollution problems and put it out for developers to bring new life into that area,” said Russ Clegg, the manager of Greensboro’s Long Range and Strategic Planning Department.

Clegg told FOX8 it’s the next phase of South Elm evolution.

“People really are seeing these older neighborhoods closer to downtown as being a great place to invest in,” he said.

The Union Square Apartments is a mixed-use project housing 248 apartments, 2000 square feet of retail shops, a public plaza and 500 space parking deck. Construction is planned on two and a half acres, including the Union Square Campus parking lot and a cell tower.

The Greensboro City Council must approve selling land to the developer before construction begins. An update on the project is planned for a future city council work session.

It would be the first project for Atlanta based developer Rea Ventures in the Piedmont Triad. Crews plan to start building by summer 2022 and open the building to residents in early 2024.

Casey is excited to welcome his new neighbors across the road.