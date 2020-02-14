Developer announces plan to build thousands of new apartments in Jamestown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- What to do with hundreds of acres of open space?

That's the question people in part of Jamestown are debating after a local developer announced Thursday night they want to build more than 1,700 housing units.

The idea is already making waves in the community even though nothing official has gone to the town council yet.

Right now, the property at the corner of Guilford College and Mackay Roads is still zoned for agriculture.

But the developer, Diamondback Investments, wanted to get some community input on their ideas before applying and working to make "Castleton Village" happen.

"It's just a great place to live. There are a lot of great people here," said Steve Sheffey, a Jamestown resident.

On 467 acres, nestled in between Greensboro and High Point, a proposed development could drastically change the town.

"It would approximately double the population of Jamestown," said Assistant Town Manager, Matthew Johnson.

The plans for the mixed use property include more than 1,700 homes, apartments, office space and a commercial center with a couple of a shops and a food store.

Diamondback Investments is planning to take the area to the next level.

Johnson was answering multiple phone calls from residents on Friday morning. Each person who called,wanted to get more details about what this would mean for their town.

"I do think we're going to experience a lot of growth. It's a wonderful community, and I know people are interested in living here," Johnson said. "This would just be another housing option for people to consider."

But some people living in nearby neighborhoods have some concerns.

"I don't think Jamestown needs any more apartments. We certainly don't want to be across the street from them," Sheffey said.

Sheffey and neighbor Jeff Craig both live at the Jordan Creek development.

It sits across from the property in question on Mackay Road. They don't see the need for such an expansive project.

"The commercial portion of the development...it's going to bring in so many more people into the local school system," Craig said. "It's already crowded. And it's going to increase traffic tremendously in the area."

While both men want something to go in the empty space, they believe it needs to be done in a very specific way.

"We don't want to stop the development. We knew that it would be eventually developed. It's a beautiful peace of property," Sheffey said. "But how do you develop it so we maintain Jamestown in the unique way that Jamestown is?"

Some people FOX8 also spoke with say this could be good for local businesses, but there needs to be more information available to show how this plan would work.

Robbie Perkins, the realtor working with Diamondback Investments, tells FOX8 they are working on modifying some of the plans based on community input.

Perkins says the average home in Castleton Village will cost upwards of $200,000.

The development, if passed, would take about 10 years to complete and would be built in phases.