Detectives investigating Greensboro shooting after victim taken to hospital, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Detectives are on scene investigating a shooting in Greensboro after a victim was taken to the hospital Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 11:05 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the NC Tobacco Shop at 1000 Summit Avenue.

The victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Follow FOX8 on Twitter

MOST POPULAR