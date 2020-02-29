Detectives investigating Greensboro shooting after victim taken to hospital, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Detectives are on scene investigating a shooting in Greensboro after a victim was taken to the hospital Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 11:05 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the NC Tobacco Shop at 1000 Summit Avenue.

The victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.