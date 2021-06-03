Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
62°
Sign Up
Greensboro
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina News
— Greensboro News
— Winston-Salem News
— High Point News
— Piedmont Triad News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime News
Christmas in North Carolina
COVID-19
Food News
Health News
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
Buckley Report
Newsmakers with Neill McNeill
In Black and White
Border Report
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Randolph County Sheriff Seabolt in hospital
Video
2 accused of crashing stolen taxi during HP chase
Video
Court OKs dismissing UNC student suit seeking pandemic …
Lisa Marie Presley’s death deferred by L.A. coroner
Weather
Today’s forecast
Greensboro Weather
Winston-Salem Weather
High Point Weather
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
Weather Blog
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
NOAA Weather Radio County Codes
Top Stories
System dropping snow in the West to bring cold to …
Video
Top Stories
NHC tracks ‘uncommon’ January disturbance in Atlantic
Video
NWS confirms tornado in North Carolina
Video
Grab your coat ahead of a chilly MLK Jr. Day morning
Video
Snow hits NC mountains; freezing morning temps ahead
Video
Good News!
Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker
Zoo Filez
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Social Media Stars
Destination Vacation
FOX8 Foodie
Small Business Spotlight
Made in NC
Educator of the Week
Top Stories
This McDonald’s menu item free for 1 day only
Video
Top Stories
Greensboro woman preserves priceless history
Video
Grandma, teen fast friends after he returns lost …
Video
Va. woman finds long lost twin after 3 decades
Video
NC wife donates kidney to husband
Video
Politics
Nov. 8 Election Results
North Carolina Election Guide
Your Local Election HQ
Medical Marijuana in North Carolina
Parents’ Bill of Rights
North Carolina Redistricting
U.S. Congress
N.C. General Assembly
Local Elections
Greensboro Mayoral Candidates
Greensboro City Council Candidates
Guilford County Sheriff Candidates
Greensboro’s 5 bonds on the ballot
Swing State
Top Stories
Stein to run for NC governor. Who else will run?
Video
Top Stories
Former President Trump to visit Fayetteville
Trump trounces DeSantis in mock primary match-up: …
Video
Trump pushes Facebook to unblock his account
Video
AG Stein will run for NC Governor
Video
Investigations
Moore County Power Grid Attack
Caitlin Little’s Amnesia
The Blind Tiger
Texas Pete Lawsuit
GSO Immigrant Facility
Boom Supersonic
Capitol Riot: North Carolina Suspects
SERIES: On Your Side
SERIES: True Crime NC
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Where NC’s Capitol riot cases stand 2 years later
Video
Top Stories
Partner of fallen Capitol officer sues Trump
Pine Ridge nursing home fined over $100k
Video
NC men among accused neo-Nazis planning power attacks
Video
Moore Co. businesses see holiday ‘boosts’ of support
Video
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
— Panthers Games and Stats
College Basketball
NASCAR & Motorsports
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
China 2022
Top Stories
Wrestling star Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at …
Top Stories
Room for more? Odds we see the MLB in Charlotte
Video
Top Stories
Historic NC baseball park rebuild discussed
Video
With the Super Bowl approaching, here are the best …
Two UGA students killed in wreck
Video
Profile: Panthers consider Eagles OC as next HC
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Jobs
Pet of the Week
Missing Pets
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
Forever Family
Community Foundation
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
🧥 Give a Kid a Coat
✨ Remarkable Women
👶 FOX8 Community Baby Shower
🎓 FOX8 Senior Sendoff
🚍 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive
⭐ FOX8 Salute to Veterans
🎁 FOX8 Gifts for Kids
🎄 FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Pup rescued from hoarding situation ready for home
Video
Sister Circle International gives women hope
Video
GSO’s highest-rated restaurants for special occasions
Video
More LGBTQ phrases allowed on North Carolina vanity …
Video
Watch
Watch FOX8 Online 📺
Watch FOX8 On Demand
Live Events
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule – What’s on FOX8?
Antenna TV Schedule
How to rescan your TV
About
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
News about the Newsroom
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Destination Vacation
Look inside GSO’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
Top Destination Vacation Headlines
Make Dan Nicholas Park your next summer trip
Destination Vacation: NC Pottery Center in Seagrove
Divine Llama Vineyards in East Bend offers peace and quiet
Visit to Smoky Mountains may cost you more
Korner’s Folly is a fascinating piece of history; a great …
Hang onto your picnic basket when you head to Jellystone …
Quick Links
Greensboro News
Winston-Salem News
High Point News
Piedmont Triad News
More Destination Vacation
A thrilling way to beat the heat; the Quarry at Carrigan …
It’s a sweet time of year to visit ‘u-pick’ farms …
Destination Vacation: Cape Henry’s two lighthouses
Glamp amongst a herd of friendly (but not literally …
Whether you’re looking for thrills or chill, Wet …
Stone Mountain State Park is the perfect place to …
See rare animals from around the world at the Greensboro …
FOX8 | Latest News Now
Local veteran makes walking sticks
NCDOT prepared to make changes to Highway 109
1 dead after Davidson County crash, troopers say
Sister Circle International supports and uplifts …
Proposed development moves forward in Jamestown
12-year-old’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting …
More Videos
MOST POPULAR
Randolph County Sheriff Seabolt in hospital
Greensboro man goes from facing homelessness to sitting …
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App …
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-85: NCSHP
System dropping snow in the West to bring cold to …
Raleigh officers on leave after person in custody …
Man convicted in death of pregnant teen, unborn child
Family: Terminally-ill girl’s fundraiser a scam
NC man wins $1 million after buying $30 scratch-off
Bank of America customers report missing money
Must-See Stories
NC murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at NC store: police
Former President Trump to visit Fayetteville
Man convicted in death of pregnant teen, unborn child
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-85: NCSHP
See FOX8's Top Stories