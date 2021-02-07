Deputy violates constitutional rights of Black man by arresting him for refusing to identify himself, court rules

RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that sheriff’s deputies in Virginia violated the constitutional rights of a Black man when they arrested him for refusing to identify himself.

The decision issued Thursday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially overturns a lower court ruling that upheld the legitimacy of the 2017 arrest of George Wingate by two Stafford County deputies.

The deputies invoked a local statute requiring people to provide identification to police when public safety warrants it.

Wingate sued, arguing that his arrest was a textbook example of “driving while Black.”

The ruling, though, stops short of flatly invalidating the county’s ID law.