Deputy, suspect killed during NC shooting after call about vehicle break-in

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A deputy and a suspect died following a shooting on Thursday morning in Henderson County, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:50 a.m., deputies responded to a home when they were told about a vehicle being broken into.

A homeowner saw a car sitting outside their home, Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said. At some point, the car had been in a crash.

The homeowner saw someone breaking into their vehicle a short time later and yelled at them to stop, the sheriff says.

They then went up to the home and used a crowbar to break the bedroom window, the sheriff says.

The person who lives at the home picked up a gun and saw the suspect also grab a gun that was hidden in the vehicle.

The sheriff says the two fired shots, and the homeowner was uninjured. It wasn’t clear whether the suspect was hit or not.

Deputies arrived and found the suspect in a pickup truck in a driveway across the road from the home where the original incident happened.

The sheriff says the suspect complied at first with orders to shows his hands but fired one shot quickly that hit a deputy in the face. .

The suspect died when two other deputies returned fire.

Ryan Hendrix, 35, died after being taken to Mission Hospital.

Sheriff Griffin said Hendrix had two kids, was a Marine veteran and had been with the department for eight years. He was engaged and going to be married in October.

Hendrix’s family, through the sheriff’s office, released the following statement: “Ryan was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved.”

Robert Ray Doss, Jr. was identified as the suspect in the incident.

The sheriff says Doss was wanted by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.