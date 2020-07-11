Deputy attacked, found unconscious on side of the road

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A deputy in Fauquier County, Virginia, was found unconscious on the side of the road by a person walking by after being attacked by occupant(s) of a passing vehicle on Friday night, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened at 7:10 p.m. on Old Waterloo Road at the intersection with Wilson Road outside of Warrenton.

The deputy stopped at the intersection to remove a hazard from the road.

As the deputy was walking back to his marked sheriff’s office vehicle, he heard an approaching vehicle and heard someone yell.

The deputy saw a black SUV and was then hit in the head by an object. The black SUV continued going west from Old Waterloo Road onto Wilson Road.

A passerby found the deputy at 7:15 p.m. lying unconscious and face down on the roadside.

The passerby called 911, and the deputy was taken to Fauquier Hospital.

The deputy was going home after his shift when he was attacked.

Anyone with information about the attack on this deputy or information about this black SUV is strongly encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.