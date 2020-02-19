Deputies seize more than 700 marijuana plants in Davie County drug bust

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies seized more than 700 marijuana plants from a grow operation in Davie County, according to Sheriff JD Hartman.

On Feb. 12, investigators searched 130 and 171 Shoffner Lane.

“When officers entered 130 Shoffner Lane they discovered that the entire house had been converted into a sophisticated growing and processing center for marijuana. The residence had new rooms built and had been rewired to accommodate grow lights, timers, fans, and a ventilation system to maximize the growing potential of the marijuana being cultivated inside the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found marijuana in various stages of production, from seedlings to mature plants to processed marijuana ready for sale.

A total of 723 plants were seized. The plants and processed marijuana weighed out to 127 pounds.

After finding the grow operation, deputies searched 171 Shoffner Lane and seized four handguns, three shotguns, ammunition and over $1,700 in cash.

Michael Wayne Shoffner, 58, was charged with manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shoffner is being held under a $25,000 secured bond on the drug charges and a $100,000 unsecured bond for the weapons charges.

Hartman said the bust was one of the largest grow operations ever found in Davie County.