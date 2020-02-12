Deputies searching for missing kids, ages 10 and 8, in Davidson County

  • Deputies are looking for Malachi Chilton and Mackenzie Chilton (credit: Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for two missing children in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Malachi Chilton, 10, and Mackenzie Chilton, 8, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The search is focused around Critcher Drive and Old U.S. Highway 52. 

Malachi was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, jeans, Jordan shoes and carrying a book bag. 

Mackenzie was wearing a gray jacket, black leggings, tennis shoes and carrying a book bag. 

Anyone who sees the children is asked to call 911. 

