Deputies searching for missing kids, ages 10 and 8, in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for two missing children in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Malachi Chilton, 10, and Mackenzie Chilton, 8, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The search is focused around Critcher Drive and Old U.S. Highway 52.
Malachi was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, jeans, Jordan shoes and carrying a book bag.
Mackenzie was wearing a gray jacket, black leggings, tennis shoes and carrying a book bag.
Anyone who sees the children is asked to call 911.