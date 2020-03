Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Clemmons, according to a FCSO Facebook post.

The shooting happened in 2500 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road on Tuesday.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Deputies say more information will be released as details are confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.