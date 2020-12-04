Deputies now providing extra security at Hanes Mall following recent violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies are now providing extra security for Hanes Mall through the holidays.

Deputies started working at the mall on Thursday.

Hanes Mall is already patrolled by the Winston-Salem Police Department, but Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said his office has a duty to the county and city.

This comes after an assault at the mall over the weekend.

Kimbrough watched a widely-shared video of the assault posted to social media and decided to take action.

“That was somebody’s mother laying there on the pavement being beaten and kicked, somebody’s father,” he said. “Let’s say that situation turned from someone taking a pocketbook and beating someone to now shots fired, there’s several people in this community that carry firearms. A bullet does not have eyes, it does not.”

The fight comes one week after a shooting that injured a juvenile outside Hanes Mall.