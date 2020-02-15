Deputies looking for Virginia teen accused of killing his mother, 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s day

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Virginia are looking for 17-year-old Levi Norwood, who is wanted for killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s day.

Norwood also reportedly shot his father.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Friday night around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, Virginia.

When they arrived a victim of the shooting told officers his son, Levianthan ‘Levi’ Henry Norwood, had shot his wife and 6-year-old child.

Authorities in Virginia are still looking for Norwood. He is wanted on two counts of murder.

Norwood is 5’9″, weighs around 125 pounds and has short purple hair.

Deputies say he is considered “armed and dangerous” and are urging anyone who sees him to call 911.

If you have any information, you can contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 347-3300.