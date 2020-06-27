Deputies looking for inmate ‘mistakenly released’ from NC jail

Gyagus Wallace (Source: Gaston County Sheriff’s Office)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – NC deputies are searching for Gyagus Wallace who was “mistakenly released” Thursday from the Gaston County Jail.

Deputies are investigating how and why Wallace was released from the Gaston County Jail.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Wallace is asked to contact the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 869-6800.

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office says Wallace was serving time for assault on a female and marijuana possession with intent to sell among other charges.