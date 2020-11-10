Deputies looking for 2 girls missing from home in South Carolina

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for two girls they said went missing from a home in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that a school resource officer was notified by school officials at West-Oak Middle School and the parent of one of the girls that 14-year-old Keely Long and 13-year-old Taylor Watkins were missing.

The girls were last seen at 10:30pm Sunday at a home on Rachels Drive in Townville.

The parent told deputies that when they went to get the girls ready for school Monday morning, they were not at the home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies in Oconee County and Anderson County attempted to find the girls due to information that they could be in Anderson County.

Keely Long is 5’3″ tall and weighs 108 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with blue shorts.

Taylor Watkins is 5’4″ tall and weighs 96 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes, a t-shirt, and brown boots.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

