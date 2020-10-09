Deputies investigating arson at baptist church in Rowan County, searching for suspect

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating an arson after a baptist church in Rowan County caught fire on Tuesday, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The RCSO, along with Franklin Fire Department and the Rowan County Fire Marshall’s Office responded to the Franklin Baptist Church at 3810 US 601 Hwy. in Salisbury in reference to an arson.

During the investigation, officials found out the Franklin Baptist Church had been set on fire using an accelerant around 10:15 pm.

There was an area of landscaping, an exterior door, a vinyl window and parts of a vinyl soffit that were damaged due to the fire.

Deputies with the RCSO were able to interview a witness who stated they saw a man walking down Hwy 601, toward Davie County, around the Dollar General and Pops Country Store.

The witness also said that the man was wearing tan overalls and a ball cap with sandy colored hair coming out from underneath the hat.

The witness said the man appeared to be sweating.

Detective’s were able to get a video from Pop’s Country Store that shows what appears to be a male walking from the fire at 10:19 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Bare (704) 216-8713, 1st Lt Rodney Mahaley (704) 216-8711, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene (704) 216-8686 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.