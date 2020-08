GREEN LEVEL, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after shots were fired into a Green Level home early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Calhoun Place in Green Level around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The home was hit multiple times by gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.