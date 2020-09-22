Deputies investigating after jogger allegedly assaulted at Tanglewood Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they have received a report of an assault at Tanglewood Park.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said that they had noticed a social media post circulating that claimed that a jogger was attacked at the park.

“We have NOT responded to or received reports of any assaults occurring at Tanglewood in the last week,” the sheriff’s office initially said. “We have been in communication with Tanglewood staff and they are not aware of any such incident either.”

Hours later, the sheriff’s office issued an update after an alleged victim came forward.

“Since addressing the rumor on our social media, the victim has chosen to come forward and make a report, and we are now investigating this incident,” FCSO said.

The victim’s physical injuries are reportedly minor.

The sheriff’s office is using this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of filing a report after an incident.

“We remind everyone that we cannot investigate what we do not know about – making a report can make a difference,” the sheriff’s office said.