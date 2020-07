RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday night vetoed a bill that included a provision that would have limited transparency in death investigations, according to a news release.

Protesters have been voicing their disapproval of Senate Bill 168 for days. They were concerned it could have led to death investigation records being shielded from the public, especially as they call for more transparency in cases of deaths at the hands of the police.