Deputies investigating after 2 men shot, killed in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after two men were shot and killed in Wilkes County on Sunday, according to a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 12:26 p.m., the WCSO responded when they were told about a shooting on Boone Trail in Millers Creek.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, Marc Royce Brantley, 51, of Millers Creek, shot multiple times outside a home where he was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The suspect, Mickey Wayne Davis, 64, of Purlear, was found at the scene suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Davis was taken to Wilkes Medical Center for treatment and was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The investigation is ongoing.