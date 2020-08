DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who lost her life in a house fire.

The fire happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday at a home on 314 Sunset Drive, north of Thomasville.

Troopers say 73-year-old Shelby Mae Belcher died.

The fire’s cause has not been determined, but it started in the kitchen area.