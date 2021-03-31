Deputies identify suspect sought after break-in, shooting in Graham, multi-county pursuit

GRAHAM, N.C. — A search is underway for a suspect after a break-in, shooting and multi-county pursuit on Monday night, according to a news release from Graham police.

On Wednesday, Alamance County deputies identified the suspect as Daquan Montrelle Johnson.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (333) 570-6300, 911, or report anonymously to Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

At 7:20 p.m., Graham police officers were called to 419 E. Hill St.

Officers learned a male suspect broke into an apartment. The victim returned to their apartment and saw the suspect inside, armed with a handgun.

The suspect left the apartment, fired shots at the victim and left the scene in a silver Mazda with a female passenger.

The victim was not harmed.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on N.C. 54, which led to a vehicle pursuit that led into Orange County.

The suspect vehicle crashed in Orange County and the male suspect ran.

The female passenger was taken into custody and was taken to UNC Hospital for unspecified injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be made.