Deputies identify man found dead after drowning in High Rock Lake

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials have identified a man who drowned in High Rock Lake as 65-year-old Juan Delacruz, of Lexington.

He was reported missing at about 11:33 p.m Friday.

His family checked his favorite fishing spot at the lake, and some of his equipment, including his keys, was there, but he wasn’t.

His truck was found parked at N.C. 47 and Whitetail Court.

They feared that since he was older, he fell in and couldn’t swim to safety.

Rescue officials searched the area until dark on Friday to no avail.

At about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, a boater found him dead about 2.5 miles away, near lake drive #4.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.