Deputies: Couple found dead in North Carolina, son charged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose parents were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their North Carolina home has been arrested in South Carolina.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of 71-year-old Brenda McFatter Boggs and 72-year-old Michael Boggs Sr. were discovered Sunday in their Selma home.

The family dog was also found dead.

Authorities say both victims appeared to have been dead for a considerable period of time.

Investigators arrested their son, Stephen Michael Boggs Jr., in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after neighbors told authorities Boggs Jr. was frequently seen coming and going from the house.