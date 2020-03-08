Deputies asking for the public’s help in finding missing SC teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Kaitlyn Peardon.

She is described as 5’02”, 110 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Charleston on March 3 around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Peardon was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black and white Vans sneakers.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700.