Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing woman

HAMMOND, La. — Deputies with the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding 21-year-old Deranisha Williams.

Officials say she was last seen on Saturday at a family gathering around 6 p.m.

Williams left the event with her estranged boyfriend to go to a nearby convenience store and didn’t come back.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Williams is about 5′5″, weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black halter-top, camouflage skirt, and red shoes.

She has a tattoo on her right arm of the name “James, Jr.” and a set of angel wings on her right shoulder.

Detectives are not ruling out foul play in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245. You can also contact TPSO Detective Dale Athmann who is leading the investigation at (985) 345-6150.