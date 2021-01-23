Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing on Saturday morning who may have health problems.

Cynthia Frances Plummer was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near Crosby Circle.

Plummer is described by deputies as five feet tall and around 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with stripes at the bottom, blue jeans and white socks.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that comes into contact with Plummer to call 911 and to keep her in sight under deputies arrive.