NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding 17-year-old Brianna Bowen.

She was last seen at her home on Monday, according to a Facebook post.

No other details were given.

If you have any information, contact Detective B. Fex-Overton at (910) 798-4261 or call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.