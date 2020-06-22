Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing teen

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Chloe Parker.

Chloe was last seen leaving her home on Torrey Pines Drive Sunday on foot around noon.

Chloe is 5″a’ and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Chloe, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.

You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.