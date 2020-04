HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Angelina Grimaldo.

She was last seen Sunday night.

Deputies say she was last seen around 8:30 p.m. leaving her home.

If you have any information that could help the sheriff’s office find Angelina, please call 813-247-8200.