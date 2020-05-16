Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered man

Missing and endangered man in Orangeburg County (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 66-year-old Donnie Ford who is missing and endangered.

Deputies say he was last seen Friday leaving the Regional Medical Center.

Ford has medical conditions which make him an endangered person, deputies say.

He is described as about 5’6″ and around 195 pounds.

He is believed to have been wearing a green shirt and black pants.

If anyone has any knowledge of Ford’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 534-3550.