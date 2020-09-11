Deputies asking for public’s help finding 2 missing girls

Carlie Geary and Chyenne Williams

Ellen Maples

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two girls who have been missing since Thursday and are considered to be in danger.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says that Carlie Geary, 8, and Chyenne Williams,5, were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples, from their home.

The children are considered to be in danger because of Maples’ mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect, deputies say.

If you have seen the two children or Maples, you are urged to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303, or 911.