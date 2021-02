GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing South Carolina child.

Deputies say 9-year-old Devin Fry was last seen around 10:12 a.m. on Saturday morning in the Travelers Rest area of South Carolina.

Devin was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue backpack.

Deputies ask for anyone who sees Devin to call 911 and maintain sight of him if safe to do so.