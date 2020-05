PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Pasco County, Florida, are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old Sadie Adams.

She was last seen Wednesday, April 29 in the Port Richey area.

She was last seen wearing white shirt, white pants and black shoes.

Sadie is about 5’2″ and weighs 145 pounds.

She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information that could help the sheriff’s office find Sadie, you can call them at (727) 847-8102.