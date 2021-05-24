Denton police vehicle involved in 3-vehicle crash on I-85 Business south

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Denton police vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-85 Business south on Monday, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened 1:03 p.m. on Business I-85 just south of Pilot School Road.

Two Denton officers were inside the police vehicle. They were participating in the Governors Highway Safety Commission Border to Border campaign which targets roads with a high number of traffic violations.

There were other officers on that stretch of road from other law enforcement agencies as well.

The Denton officers were working between the city limits of Thomasville and Lexington on Business I-85 when stopped someone for speeding.

They had gotten back into the Denton police vehicle to do paperwork when the driver of a freightliner van hit the police vehicle.

This caused the police vehicle to hit the back of the speeder’s car.

Minor injuries were reported, and officers were taken to the Thomasville Medical Center.

The road was blocked about a half hour.

The driver of the freightliner van, James Thurmond Miller, of South Carolina, was charged with a violation of North Carolina’s move over law.