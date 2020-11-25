Denton man charged with 10 more counts of felony exploitation of a minor, bringing total to 16

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man was charged with 10 more counts of felony exploitation of a minor after he was already arrested on six counts, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children were told that Dilon Lee Latham, 23, of Denton, was in possession of and distributing child pornography files.

On Oct. 16, a search warrant for his home was executed by the RCSO and warrants for Latham’s arrest were obtained on Tuesday for six counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 22 and placed in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $10,000 secure bond.

On Nov. 25, Latham was again arrested and charged with another 10 counts of the same crime.

He received a $100,000 secured bond on these additional charges.