Denton man arrested, accused of murdering missing Lexington man

DENTON, N.C. — A suspect has be arrested in the murder of a missing man in Lexington.

Oct. 9 was the last time anyone had seen 24-year-old James Lee Gregory.

Gregory was seen getting gas in his company vehicle at the Rams Petroleum at 616 N. Main St. in Lexington. He was reported missing by his mom.

On Saturday, Bud Barry Hulin, 43, of Denton, was arrested and charged with felony murder.

An arrest report lists the date of the crime as Oct. 9 through 12.

