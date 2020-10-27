Denton man arrested, accused of murdering missing Lexington man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
James Gregory

James Gregory

DENTON, N.C. — A suspect has be arrested in the murder of a missing man in Lexington.

Oct. 9 was the last time anyone had seen 24-year-old James Lee Gregory.

Gregory was seen getting gas in his company vehicle at the Rams Petroleum at 616 N. Main St. in Lexington. He was reported missing by his mom.

On Saturday, Bud Barry Hulin, 43, of Denton, was arrested and charged with felony murder.

An arrest report lists the date of the crime as Oct. 9 through 12.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is James-Gregory.jpg

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter