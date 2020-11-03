Demonstrators prepare to march in Graham after arrests made during weekend rally

GRAHAM, N.C. — Demonstrators are preparing to march in Graham on Election Day after eight arrests were made during a rally over the weekend.

Police used pepper spray in Graham on Saturday and arrested eight marchers during a voting rally, according to a news release from the Graham Police Department.

Around 200 demonstrators gathered near the courthouse which was a source of controversy over the summer due to the Confederate monument.

The group was gathered Saturday near a polling location to hear people speak about voting rights in NC during the “I Am Change Legacy March To the Polls,” which was organized by Rev. Gregory Drumwright.

The GPD says the eight demonstrators were arrested for different offenses, including resist delay and obstruct, failure to disperse and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Demographic details will be released on a later date.

Elon News Network reports that two Elon students were arrested by Alamance County deputies at the march in downtown Graham.

Both students have been released as of 6:45 p.m. on a written promise that they will show up to court, deputies say.

During a news conference on Sunday, Lieutenant Daniel Sisk with the GPD said that of the eight people arrested, five were not Alamance County residents and one was a member of the media.

During a news conference on Sunday afternoon, Rev. Gregory Drumwright said that demonstrators would march in Graham on Election Day.

