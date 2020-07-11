Demonstrators in Winston-Salem hold Back the Blue rally in support of law enforcement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some community members demonstrated in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon in support of law enforcement.

The group of demonstrators marched from North Cherry Street to Winston Square Park where additional people joined the group.

Organizers tell FOX8 they didn’t want the rally to be politically driven, but say they wanted to defend the police.

They eventually met with a representative from the sheriff’s department who then thanked them for their support.

“The officers have been charged. They will have their day in court. The latest instance in Winston, the officers along with the nurse have been held liable,” said Lisa Neal, a Back the Blue co-organizer. “So when I hear people say no justice, no peace…there is justice. They will have their day in court. So I guess I don’t understand.”