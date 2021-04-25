Demonstrators gather in High Point to march for justice

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Demonstrators are holding the One Nation 4 Justice march in High Point.

Demonstrators started marching at 3 p.m. to Morehead Recreation Center. They took a break at 3:45 p.m., and a program featuring speakers started at 4 p.m. that will last until 5 p.m.

High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud and the mother of Fred Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a plain clothed Davidson County deputy in High Point on Nov. 8, are expected to speak at the event at 4 p.m.

Organizers of Sunday’s march say they hope to build on the success of last June’s event, which drew about 1,000 marchers of all ages and colors.

“I remember how excited people were, and how people of all colors came out for that march,” said Rev. Orrick Quick, a march organizer. “People brought their children. We even had grandmothers out there with their walkers, and people in motorized wheelchairs. And this year, we’re expecting another great turnout. Even bigger than last year.”

Following the event, shuttles provided by High Point University will return marchers to their vehicles on West Market Center Drive.

According to Quick, the idea behind the march is to unite the community against injustice.

“The main thing I want to come out of it is unity,” he said. “It’s called One Nation 4 Justice for a reason. No matter if you’re black or white, no matter what your nationality is, we want to come together collectively to seek justice.”

Last year’s march happened in the wake of George Floyd’s death, which sparked protests and civil unrest across the country over police brutality.

This year’s march is held in the wake of Tuesday’s verdict in the Floyd case where Derek Chauvin was convicted on murder and manslaughter charges.