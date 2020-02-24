Demolition crew accidentally tears down wrong house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you go to tear down a house, it's probably a good idea to triple check the address.

That's what one Texas company is learning after it demolished the wrong house.

A crew tore down a 97-year-old house on the same street as the one that was supposed to be demolished, KTVT reports.

The company's owner says the home didn't have any numbers on it, and if there were numbers on the curb. They were covered by water and debris from recent rain.

Workers saw the house was empty, had no plumbing or electrical, was missing a foundation and had no gas meter.

Some neighbors suspected something was off.

"I got a call from my neighbor who lived across the alley and said ‘They're tearing down a perfectly good house. Do you know what's going on?’ and then he sent me the picture," said David Walkington, a neighbor.

"I was pulling up just as the bulldozer and wrecking crew was getting out of here. Didn't think much of it. Just thought another permanent demolition in the neighborhood,” said Zach Basich, a neighbor.

The house is owned by a man who lives in California.

He inherited it from a friend who died three years ago and was planning on renovating it.

He says he wants to be compensated for both the value of the house and its sentimental value.