Democrats in California condemn ‘racist’ comments by John Wayne, call for airport to drop his name

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Democratic party in Orange County, California, passed an emergency resolution this week that condemns the “racist and bigoted statements” made by film legend John Wayne, the LA Times reports.

They are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop John Wayne’s name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport.

The resolution also asked the board to restore the airport to its original name: Orange County Airport.

“There have been past efforts to get this done and now we’re putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change,” said Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

The effort to rename the airport is part of “a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names [that are] reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams,” according to the resolution’s crafters.

The resolution adds: “It is widely recognized that racist symbols produce lasting physical and psychological stress and trauma particularly to Black communities, people of color and other oppressed groups.”