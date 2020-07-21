Delivery driver gives flowers to man with cancer stuck at home, checks back in with him later

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Social distancing is all the more important for people with pre-existing conditions.

A cancer patient in South Carolina is careful not to interact with delivery drivers.

When a driver realized his situations, he dropped off more than just a package during an unexpected act of kindness.

Carlos Pagan was diagnosed with cancer in March and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Nearly two weeks ago, Carlos and his wife, Denise, say their Amazon driver not only left a package but read a sign Carlos had outside his home that said a cancer patient lived there and came back with flowers and a card signed “Antonio.”

“It really, really touched me…for him, you know, especially after he had delivered our package, to come back. So he went out of his way to go purchase the flowers and the card and bring it back to the house,” Carlos said.

A week after leaving the flowers and card, they say he returned just to check in.

“He wasn’t delivering any packages to us on Sunday. He just wanted to make sure that whoever was undergoing the cancer treatment was OK,” Denise said.

The two met through the window, exchanged names, stories and words of encouragement.

“His eyes brightened up when he saw him…he told him, ‘I want you to know you’re going to be okay, and you’re going to be walking,’” Denise said.

Carlos learned his battle is personal.

“I told him that it really meant a lot to me,” Carlos said. “And he said, ‘you know, I just wanted to do something because I lost my mother and my grandmother last year to cancer’…What he did was absolutely awesome.”

Carlos, who is deeply spiritual, believes this was a message from God.

“And he walked away from the window. I saw this ray of light come through the blinds of that window like you won’t believe,” Carlos said.