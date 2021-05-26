Del McCoury Band to headline NC Folk Festival in Greensboro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O’BRIEN — Episode 2103 — Pictured: (l-r) Musicians Jason Carter, Ronnie McCoury, Robbie McCoury, Mike Bub, and Del McCoury — (Photo by: Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Del McCoury Band will be the headliner at this year’s N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The event takes place on Sept. 10-12 in downtown Greensboro.

In addition to the music, the festival will feature a marketplace with crafts and vendors.

Amy Grossman, president and CEO of NC Folk Festival, said there are no plans for requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for attendees.

There is the possibility of having on-site vaccinations, Grossman said.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter