Del McCoury Band to headline NC Folk Festival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Del McCoury Band will be the headliner at this year’s N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The event takes place on Sept. 10-12 in downtown Greensboro.
In addition to the music, the festival will feature a marketplace with crafts and vendors.
Amy Grossman, president and CEO of NC Folk Festival, said there are no plans for requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for attendees.
There is the possibility of having on-site vaccinations, Grossman said.
