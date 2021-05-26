Del McCoury Band to headline NC Folk Festival in Greensboro

LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O’BRIEN — Episode 2103 — Pictured: (l-r) Musicians Jason Carter, Ronnie McCoury, Robbie McCoury, Mike Bub, and Del McCoury — (Photo by: Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Del McCoury Band will be the headliner at this year’s N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The event takes place on Sept. 10-12 in downtown Greensboro.

In addition to the music, the festival will feature a marketplace with crafts and vendors.

Amy Grossman, president and CEO of NC Folk Festival, said there are no plans for requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for attendees.

There is the possibility of having on-site vaccinations, Grossman said.

