Deep Roots Market in Greensboro starts home delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C -- Deep Roots Market in Greensboro is kicking off its new grocery delivery service.

Nicole Villano is the General Manager of Deep Roots Market. She described the volunteers that are working hard to make the new delivery program possible.

"People have a lot of love and compassion and volunteerism. We can't think of a better way to bring the community together than helping each other out," Villano said.

Deep Roots has been thinking about starting a delivery service for some time. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the market didn't want to wait any longer.

"We started hearing shoppers simply not able to get to the store or scared to come to the store because there are so many germs going around," said Sheldon Herman, a delivery service volunteer.

With a minimum $35 order, people can call the store, and volunteers will do the shopping. The next day volunteers like Herman load up their bike, pedal to your house and drop off the groceries on the front porch. Beer and wine will not be delivered.

"I have the funniest job," Herman said. "Doing the deliveries is a grand time, especially now that I have the streets to myself."

He can carry a large load of groceries on his eBike Central bicycle. Up front, there's a basket that can hold several bags or a large cooler. At the rear of the bike, two insulated cases hang on each side of the fender. Each case can hold cold items like meat or frozen food. If Herman or another volunteer wants to carry more, a trailer can be attached to the back of the bike.

Free deliveries can be made within a 5 mile radius of the North Eugene Street store. Herman added that covering the territory on a bike filled with groceries is pretty easy.

"This bike has an electric assist," Herman said. "It increases the range I can go."

Lyn McCoy is the Volunteer Coordinator for Deep Roots Market. McCoy said the delivery service is quickly becoming a popular option and will continue after the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a wonderful service for the community and we enjoy it," McCoy said. "We are a part of the community, and we want people to know that this is something we can do for sure."