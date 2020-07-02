Debate continues over state of Liberty police station

LIBERTY, N.C. — The physical state of the Liberty Police Department is still sparking conversations. The town council held several meetings this year to discuss ways to improve the current issues with the building, but now the task is in the hands of citizens.

The current building is sub-standard. David McLean said the founding is not fit to house any entity, “much less for the demands of a law enforcement agency.”

McLean and 11 other volunteers in Liberty are working side by side with the chief of police to figure out a solution.

“We’re currently considering either existing buildings. It can be repurposed, affordable options. The police department is being really flexible about this. They’re not making any real high demands for it,” McLean said.

The town manager told FOX8 that they considered rebuilding the department, but the financial hit from COVID-19 stopped the idea. Town council also voted against contracting services from the Randolph County Sheriff’s office back in February.

McLean said this is important for the growth of their community.

“With the potential presented by the mega-site coming nearby. We’re also about 30 minutes from Greensboro and even further form Asheboro, so relying on the alternative for emergencies was just not ideal,” he said.

He also believes police and community relations are very important at a time like this.

“In a town this size, the police have a pretty personal relationship with most citizens and we want to have the team here. We want to keep them here,” he said.

The committee is hoping to have a solution for the town council by the end of this year.